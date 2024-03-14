Mike Senker – I’m glad to be back

By Mike Senker • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 12:30

Well, well, look who’s back – Mr Grumpy! It might not be every week but I do have some catching up to do. OK let’s start!

I have had the same mobile phone supplier for 20 years. It’s changed names a few times and over the years it’s gone from one phone to two. Then I added an internet/ TV package and I’ve bought phones from them. When I changed to a new plan I got a free subscription to Amazon Prime and HBO Max, both of which are very handy.

So you can imagine how I felt last week when I got a message from Amazon telling me my subscription had run out. I know it hasn’t. My deal was as long I kept the plan I was on, I would have these ‘free’ subscriptions. So all of you that know me, strap yourselves in for the bumpy ride following my reaction.

First I call Vodafone and after explaining the situation, the very helpful lady tells me she will have to report the problem to technical. They only speak Spanish and I don’t speak enough to have that type of conversation but she says don’t worry she will interpret for me and they will call me back, which they do and after an hour they can’t solve the problem We have changed passwords, we have used different numbers, we have even used a new email address. I’ve had six messages giving access numbers and nothing works. So I phone Amazon – total waste of time – they just tell me it’s a Vodafone problem. This started on Tuesday and it’s now Friday. I am getting two or three phone calls a day and nobody can tell me what’s going wrong. They then let slip that this is not an isolated case but is happening to lots of punters. I don’t know why this is so difficult for them to sort out. I will keep you informed. But if any of you have had the same problem let me know please. Just as an aside three of the six different people that I spoke to on the English helpline may have spoken some form of English but I couldn’t understand a word they said and likewise they didn’t understand my cockney accent. Am I allowed to mention that or am I breaking woke rules? I really hope I am and I’m going to break a load more over the next few weeks.

Glad to be back.

