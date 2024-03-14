Pawsome picnic with The Underdog

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 11:34

Make a Paw-sitive Impact Together Image: Shutterstock/ polinaloves

JOIN The Underdog in a heartwarming event to help raise funds to aid forgotten and abandoned cats and dogs. Your support is crucial, and here’s an exciting opportunity to contribute: a Fundraiser Picnic on the Beach on March 23 at 1 pm. Snag your tickets for just €15 per person!

Support Forgotten and Abandoned Animals: Act Now!

Indulge in a delightful feast featuring homemade falafel, mint yogurt sauce, baba ghanoush, and scrumptious cakes. Nibbles and refreshing soft drinks are on the menu too! The picnic promises a vegan extravaganza, ensuring a delightful experience for all. Head to Playa de Torre del Mar between Chiringuito Sirena and Estrella for an afternoon of compassion and deliciousness.

Beachside Picnic for a Pawsome Cause: Don’t Miss Out!

Act now, share the news, and visit www.theunderdogspain.com to secure your tickets. Let’s make this fundraiser a paws-itively unforgettable event!

