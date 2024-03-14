Pawsome picnic with The Underdog

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 11:34
Make a Paw-sitive Impact Together
Image: Shutterstock/ polinaloves
JOIN The Underdog in a heartwarming event to help raise funds to aid forgotten and abandoned cats and dogs. Your support is crucial, and here’s an exciting opportunity to contribute: a Fundraiser Picnic on the Beach on March 23 at 1 pm. Snag your tickets for just €15 per person!
Indulge in a delightful feast featuring homemade falafel, mint yogurt sauce, baba ghanoush, and scrumptious cakes. Nibbles and refreshing soft drinks are on the menu too! The picnic promises a vegan extravaganza, ensuring a delightful experience for all. Head to Playa de Torre del Mar between Chiringuito Sirena and Estrella for an afternoon of compassion and deliciousness.
Act now, share the news, and visit www.theunderdogspain.com to secure your tickets. Let’s make this fundraiser a paws-itively unforgettable event!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
