Puzzle Solutions Edition 2019

Published: 14 Mar 2024

WORD SPIRAL

1 Joke; 2 Eros; 3 Skua; 4 Ajar; 5 Ring; 6 Grid; 7 Disc; 8 Cant; 9 Tune; 10 Epic; 11 Cask; 12 Kelp; 13 Plot; 14 Tool; 15 Lido; 16 Oars. CORSICA

QUICK QUIZ

1 Clint Eastwood; 2 220; 3 Erwin Rommel; 4 Denis Healey; 5 Knight; 6 Yasser Arafat; 7 Cinque Ports; 8 Florida; 9 Sir Lancelot; 10 George VI.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Attic; 4 Mutable; 8 Venison; 9 Grief; 10 Rued; 11 Testator; 13 Back; 14 Cede; 16 Elements; 17 Epic; 20 Eaten; 21 Chasten; 22 Tuesday; 23 Horse.
Down: 1 Advertisement; 2 Tense; 3 Cast; 4 Minded; 5 Together; 6 Bristle; 7 Effervescence; 12 Screened; 13 Breathe; 15 Sticky; 18 Peter; 19 Dash.

QUICK

Across: 3 Specs; 8 Robot; 10 Hello; 11 Pit; 12 Sitar; 13 Lanolin; 15 Susan; 18 Mob; 19 Bemuse; 21 Tabloid; 22 Alec; 23 Rest; 24 Snooker; 26 Top dog; 29 Tip; 31 Amour; 32 Arduous; 34 Story; 35 Lad; 36 Khaki; 37 Askew; 38 Yeast.
Down: 1 Topaz; 2 Potomac; 4 Pain; 5 Chased; 6 Serum; 7 Alias; 9 Bin; 12 Sibling; 14 Lob; 16 Super; 17 Newts; 19 Bigotry; 20 Pasta; 21 Tempo; 23 Repulse; 24 Sortie; 25 Kid; 27 Omaha; 28 Dusky; 30 Nudes; 32 Arms; 33 Oak.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Meatballs, 8 Esos, 9 Inyección, 10 Obseso, 13 Events, 15 Madre, 16 Unica, 17 Rocks, 18 Lambs, 21 Handle, 22 Rodear, 25 Pingüinos, 26 Piso, 27 Platillos.
Down: 2 Esnob, 3 There, 4 Anchoa, 5 Llover, 6 Esta noche, 7 Esposas, 11 Scientist, 12 Small, 14 Verso, 16 Unhappy, 19 Aerial, 20 Bright, 23 Drill, 24 Abono.

NONAGRAM

beck, bend, bled, bloc, blue, bock, bode, bold, bole, bond, bone, buck, bulk, bunk, club, cube, ebon, knob, lobe, lube, blend, block, bloke, blond, blued, bonce, boned, boule, bound, bucko, bunco, bunko, cubed, lobed, noble, beckon, blonde, bounce, bucked, buckle, bulked, bundle, bunked, debunk, double, becloud, blocked, bounced, buckled, buncoed, unblock, UNBLOCKED.

SUDOKU

