Puzzle Solutions Edition 2019

WORD SPIRAL

1 Joke; 2 Eros; 3 Skua; 4 Ajar; 5 Ring; 6 Grid; 7 Disc; 8 Cant; 9 Tune; 10 Epic; 11 Cask; 12 Kelp; 13 Plot; 14 Tool; 15 Lido; 16 Oars. CORSICA

1 Clint Eastwood; 2 220; 3 Erwin Rommel; 4 Denis Healey; 5 Knight; 6 Yasser Arafat; 7 Cinque Ports; 8 Florida; 9 Sir Lancelot; 10 George VI.

Across: 1 Attic; 4 Mutable; 8 Venison; 9 Grief; 10 Rued; 11 Testator; 13 Back; 14 Cede; 16 Elements; 17 Epic; 20 Eaten; 21 Chasten; 22 Tuesday; 23 Horse.

Down: 1 Advertisement; 2 Tense; 3 Cast; 4 Minded; 5 Together; 6 Bristle; 7 Effervescence; 12 Screened; 13 Breathe; 15 Sticky; 18 Peter; 19 Dash.

Across: 3 Specs; 8 Robot; 10 Hello; 11 Pit; 12 Sitar; 13 Lanolin; 15 Susan; 18 Mob; 19 Bemuse; 21 Tabloid; 22 Alec; 23 Rest; 24 Snooker; 26 Top dog; 29 Tip; 31 Amour; 32 Arduous; 34 Story; 35 Lad; 36 Khaki; 37 Askew; 38 Yeast.

Down: 1 Topaz; 2 Potomac; 4 Pain; 5 Chased; 6 Serum; 7 Alias; 9 Bin; 12 Sibling; 14 Lob; 16 Super; 17 Newts; 19 Bigotry; 20 Pasta; 21 Tempo; 23 Repulse; 24 Sortie; 25 Kid; 27 Omaha; 28 Dusky; 30 Nudes; 32 Arms; 33 Oak.

Across: 1 Meatballs, 8 Esos, 9 Inyección, 10 Obseso, 13 Events, 15 Madre, 16 Unica, 17 Rocks, 18 Lambs, 21 Handle, 22 Rodear, 25 Pingüinos, 26 Piso, 27 Platillos.

Down: 2 Esnob, 3 There, 4 Anchoa, 5 Llover, 6 Esta noche, 7 Esposas, 11 Scientist, 12 Small, 14 Verso, 16 Unhappy, 19 Aerial, 20 Bright, 23 Drill, 24 Abono.

beck, bend, bled, bloc, blue, bock, bode, bold, bole, bond, bone, buck, bulk, bunk, club, cube, ebon, knob, lobe, lube, blend, block, bloke, blond, blued, bonce, boned, boule, bound, bucko, bunco, bunko, cubed, lobed, noble, beckon, blonde, bounce, bucked, buckle, bulked, bundle, bunked, debunk, double, becloud, blocked, bounced, buckled, buncoed, unblock, UNBLOCKED.

EASY

HARD

