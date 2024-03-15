Christy’s Irish Gastropub – Guaranteed quality

By EWN • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 17:00

Located five minutes from the main street of Fuengirola, Christy’s Irish Gastropub offers a variety of dishes at affordable prices.

The venue’s special menu features fantastic three course meals for €22.95, including chicken liver pate, entrecote steak and chocolate brownie dessert of the highest quality.

To find out what was special about the establishment, a team from Euro Weekly News visited Christy’s Irish Gastropub and was impressed by the wide variety of menu options, including vegetarian meals.

The team members especially appreciated the spicy and tender prawns and the vegetable samosas starter for their flavourful kick.

The main courses also offer a great deal of Irish classics, including braised beef, Guinness pie and the half pounder Irish Angus burger.

Bursting with flavour, the high-quality meat produce has the authentic taste of Ireland.

Boasting high quality ingredients, multiple choice menus and excellent presentation, the chefs at Christy’s have lifted the term gastropub to a new level.

Perfect for enjoying a beer and watching a sports game with friends, Christy’s Irish Pub is rich in choices of beverages.

Embracing the Irish traditions, the venue is hosting events to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

On March 15, visitors are welcomed to grab a drink and watch the Cheltenham racing, followed by the rugby match the next day, getting together to watch Ireland facing Scotland in the final round of the six nations.

The weekend will conclude on March 17, with the FA Cup Quarter Finals where Manchester United will battle Liverpool and Mayo will take on Derry in the division 1 Gaelic Football league.

Throughout the weekend the venue is offering €5 pints of Guinness and Irish Coffee as well as €2 shots of baby Guinness.

Christy’s Irish Gastropub encourages the visitors to share the native festivity by wearing their best Irish outfits. All customers wearing the traditional Irish colours across St Patrick’s weekend will be granted a free shot.

Located at Calle Olleria, 20 Fuengirola, Christy’s Irish Gastropub is open from 1 pm to 1 am everyday of the week.

Reservations: +34 620 226 911

Sponsored