Flights from Almeria to Seville cancelled

By Julian Philips • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 14:35

Plane waiting at the airport, grounded due to fog. CREDIT: Emilio Labrador Flickr

Heavy fog severely disrupted flights between Almeria and Sevilla this Friday morning causing problems until 11am when the airport opened again.

Although, Seville Airport is now operating as normal, 10 flights had to be diverted and another 5 were cancelled. The thick fog that engulfed the city of Seville this morning meant that 2 flights from Almeria were cancelled.

Out of the 10 diverted flights, 8 were reported to have been diverted to Malaga airport and a further 2 were diverted to Jerez. 3 departure flights including 1 to Almeria were cancelled, as were another 2 arrivals, 1 also being from Almeria.