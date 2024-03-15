International Fair in Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 16:57

Colouring the streets Photo: FIPFuengirola.com

The Feria de los Pueblos (International Countries Fair) will once again project Fuengirola as the world capital of multiculturalism from May 1 to 5.

The town will host the celebration of this well-established event, which will be attended by 33 nations in the stalls of the Fairgrounds, and which is in its 28th edition. In 1994, the year the Feria de los Pueblos began, there were just just 8 countries represented.

Among the different activities planned, the FIP parade will be held this year on the first day of the fair, with more than a thousand participants, starting from the Plaza de España.

Councillor for Tourism, José Luis Ponce, announced the details of the event and said that, “This fair is nothing more than a reflection of what Fuengirola is. A city that does not renounce its identity, that feels Spanish and Andalucian, but that is open to the world, hosting 130 different nationalities, and that, during these five days, this openness to the world is reflected in the fairgrounds and in the healthy, peaceful and fruitful coexistence that these different nationalities have in our city”.

In relation to the 33 countries that will participate in the IFP 2024 this year, Ponce pointed out that, “with respect to last year’s participants, this year Italy, Lebanon, Senegal and Sweden have joined. In addition, as a new feature this year, the traditional parade, which will have more than a thousand participants, will be held on May 1 and will serve as the opening of the fair. It will start in the morning, at around 11.30am, and the route will be the same as in previous years, starting from the Plaza de España and ending at the fairgrounds”.

The following 33 countries will be represented at IFP 2024: Germany, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Colombia, Cuba, Spain, USA, Finland, Great Britain, Greece, Hawaii, India, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Lebanon, Morocco, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Romania, Senegal, Sweden, Turkey, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Every day there will be international gastronomy, crafts, and live performances and it’s all completely free.