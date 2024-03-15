Las Fallas – have your say

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 12:39

Las Fallas in Valencia Credit: Keith Ellwood, Flickr

As one of the biggest festivities in Spain takes place this month, the vibrant colours and expressiveness of the ninots continue to enchant the visitors.

What is special about the Fallas is that the ninots (paper-mache statues) on display can be chosen by you.

Many visitors of the festivity are not aware that they can have their say in choosing the ninots to be displayed but it is absolutely possible and encouraged by the local community.

Every year, the towns of Costa Blanca form groups of 150 to 300 people who choose a theme they’re passionate about and make their dream ninot come to life.

These are the groups of people dressed in distinct colours during las Fallas, with personalised tents that you see during the holiday. And you can become one of them.

Each group raises funds to finance the production of the ninots for their municipality and engages in the creation progress.

The more people join and the more money is raised, the grander and mesmerising the ninots will be, making your town and your contributions stand out amongst the Valencian region. The ninots normally cost approximately €6,000 to €8,000 and are unique crafts, so the production needs support from the Fallas enthusiasts.

Each year you have the opportunity to contact the local Town Hall and express your interest in registration. If not this year, why not the next?