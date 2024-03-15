Worst holiday habits: Are you guilty?

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 13:05

Annoying: Socks with sandals. Credit: Oddman47/Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication

Has a fellow traveller ever spoiled your holiday? A recent study by Ocean Florida reveals that one in five individuals have experienced some form of conflict while on vacation.

A survey of 2,000 holiday-goers sought to identify the most aggravating conduct while abroad. Disrespect towards staff emerged as the primary concern, with 73 per cent of respondents finding it troublesome.

A former cruise worker revealed: ‘I saw yelling, complete fits, and even had something thrown at me – a lowly shore excursion staff member.’

Excessive drinking claimed the second spot, which irritated over half of the participants. Playing music loudly and speaking on the phone at high volumes also came in for some heavy criticism.

Taking off one’s shoes on an aircraft is considered a complete no-no by more than 40 per cent of the people surveyed, something which etiquette experts strongly advise against.

The worst holiday habits

Bad behaviour towards staff

Getting drunk regularly

Listening to music without headphones

Constantly using one’s mobile

Taking off one’s shoes (and socks) on a plane

Combining socks with sandals

Breaking into applause upon landing at the airport

According to the Express, registered counsellor, Georgina Stumer noted how one partner’s attractive little quirks can become more pronounced when travelling together.

‘The things that we often ignore, or find endearing about each other, can sometimes feel more intense or annoying when we are on holiday together,’ she commented

She added, ‘. . .on holiday, we spend much more time with each other, and we might start noticing [annoying habits] more frequently.’