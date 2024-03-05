Big plans for Palma Airport

By John Ensor •
In a pivotal meeting, Palma Mayor Jaime Martinez Llabres joined forces with AENA executives to chart the future of Son Sant Joan Airport.
The meeting which included senior AENA management included Vice President Javier Marin, set out to chart the future of Son Sant Joan Airport, reportedly the third busiest airport in Spain.
Given the importance to Mallorca, both parties were unanimous in their conclusions: to elevate the airport’s service quality without ramping up its cargo capacity.
This vision for the airport, which stands as Mallorca’s primary gateway, encompasses the ongoing improvements and a strategic Special Plan.
The plan underscores a shared goal by modernising facilities to cater to the island’s community and its guests, fostering a high-value aeronautical industry without expanding the airport’s footprint.
This collaborative effort promises a modern, efficient airport experience, tailored to Mallorca’s unique needs, reinforcing its position as a welcoming island without succumbing to the pressures of capacity expansion.
