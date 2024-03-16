4.3 Earthquake shakes southern Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 17:19

Recently, a significant earth tremor struck off Spain’s southern coast with the effects felt in the province of Malaga.

On the evening of Friday, March 15, a seismic event measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale was detected in the Alboran Sea’s southern region.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) which pinpointed the earthquake’s epicentre at a depth of 16 kilometres, confirmed the occurrence at 9:17 pm.

Tremors across the coast

The quake was most notably felt in Melilla, marking an intensity of III on the scale and lasting for a few seconds, as reported by the IGN.

This region wasn’t alone in experiencing the quake’s effects; various Andalusian coastal towns also felt the tremor.

Widespread impact

Specifically, the Axarquian localities of Torrox, Torre del Mar, and Velez-Malaga experienced intensities between II and III.

Additionally, cities across Malaga, including the capital, Alhaurin El Grande, Guadalmar-San Julian, La Cala del Moral, Rincon de la Victoria, Cartama, and Fuengirola felt the quake.

The tremors reached even farther, affecting Almuñecar in Granada, Aguadulce and Roquetas de Mar in Almeria, and areas in Jaen with an intensity of II.

Revised Measurements

Initially, the IGN had reported a magnitude of 4.6 with the epicentre 19 kilometres deep. However, these figures were later adjusted to 4.3 in magnitude and 16 kilometres in depth after further analysis.

This event highlights the unpredictable nature of earthquakes and the importance of preparedness for such natural phenomena.