Laguna village is opening soon (finally!)

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 12:36

The rebuilt Laguna Village Photo: Laguna

There seems to be a little confusion over whether it is still Laguna Village or Laguna Beach or even just Laguna but whatever its name it’s opening soon.

Laguna Village (as it was) burnt to the ground in August 2020. The Mayor of Estepona promised it would be rebuilt the next year but it wasn’t until two years later, in the summer of 2022 that work started. After many delays the new owners have finally announced that there will be a Soft Opening day on Monday April 15 which signals the start of the season.

No more information is available at the moment but it seems that there will be a beach club and various restaurants which are going to have staggered openings over the next few months. Already announced is Sublim, the Beach Club, the heart of Laguna with an infinity pool, sun beds, food and drink and the Japanese-Mediterranean cuisine fusion restaurante Kai is due to open in May

World cuisine, lifestyle, leisure

The Laguna website (lagunacostadelsol.com) promises: “An innovative concept that seamlessly combines world cuisine, lifestyle, leisure, and a diverse array of entertainment to indulge your wishes. Spread across an expansive 13,000 square meters of land, our meticulously planned complex is strategically designed to create a unparalleled environment where top-tier brands from various sectors come together fostering a synergy in a dynamic atmosphere where our guests can enjoy great ambience, friendly and efficient service and high quality food & beverages across all venues”.

And, if you’re looking for work and would like to be part of the Laguna team, they are holding an open day on Friday April 4 so, go along between 10am and 8pm to find out what it’s all about.