Torrevieja schools start animal welfare visits

By Marina Lorente • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 11:32

School visit / ElPeriodic

Raising awareness of animal welfare and encouraging visits to the Municipal Animal Shelter and adoptions was the aim of this new project.

For the occasion the councillor for Animal Protection Concha Sala visited Nuestra Señora del Rosario School. Other volunteers Pepa, Monse and Mari Carmen and the coordinator of the Department, Eduardo Pérez, were present for the demostration too.

In this first visit to a school in Torrevieja, have made known to students and teachers the work that takes place in the shelter and, above all, the important work carried out by volunteers. They also explained to the pupils the routines of good treatment of the animals and stressed the importance of adopting pets at the shelter rather than trading with the dogs.

The pupils were very participative at all times and asked many interesting questions. The Department of Animal Protection plans to continue with this series of visits to local schools, which provide a good example, from education, for the coexistence of society with animals.