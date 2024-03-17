Good Neighbour Awards part 3

By John Smith •
Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 19:27
The Dream Centre in Hondon
Credit: Age in Spain
We continue with details of those commended for the Good Neighbour Awards 2024 as announced by Age in Spain.
Steve Laidlow was nominated and won commendation for his Dream Centre. Arriving in 2019 for retirement in Hondon de los Frailes, Alicante, Steve with his wife Ann quickly forgot about retirement and with their own savings initially converted a warehouse and collected clothing and food to distribute to the poor.
After this came the Dream Centre, a purpose-built facility which houses a café and a thrift shop, as well as providing a venue for social gatherings and activities such as line dancing, poetry readings, a men’s group ‘Men with Purpose’ and a woman’s group, ‘Women of Destiny’. The Dream Centre is also a venue for church services.
Steve and Ann are missionaries with many years’ experience internationally. They are members of the Acorn International Church. They see their work with people in Hondon de los Frailes as part of the mission of the Church, and helping people as their ministry.
Both are experienced councillors and pastoral workers. Says Steve, encouraging people to come and join in their activities : ‘The church that’s alive is worth the drive to help people discover an extraordinary life.”
