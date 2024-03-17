By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 15:03

Springing into action: Elche's beaches receive early makeover. Image: Comunitat Valenciana Turisme.

As spring approaches, authorities in charge of preparing Elche’s beaches for the upcoming tourist season are getting ahead of the game.

Recent days have seen significant improvements across many of Elche’s beaches, focusing on making them look better, activating services, and making sure locals and visitors have everything they need to enjoy the nine kilometres of sandy coastline.

In Arenales del Sol, for example, work included putting down wooden walkways on the sand.

Workers, with the help of machines, are placing these walkways at access points to prevent potential damage from storms or rising tides during winter.

They’re also making sure footbaths are in the right place and working properly, something that hasn’t always been consistent in previous years on Elche’s beaches, unlike nearby areas like Urbanova (Alicante) or Santa Pola.

They’re also sorting out waste bins along the shoreline, which is important with more people expected to visit for different activities.

These bins are taken away after the bathing season to avoid damage from bad weather.

Alejandro García Raduán, a former resident of Arenales del Sol and supporter of beach improvements, praised the early preparations.

He stressed the importance of keeping high standards, especially as Elche is a popular tourist spot.

He also mentioned his plans to run for local office, highlighting the community’s role in shaping future projects.

As work in Arenales del Sol wraps up, finishing touches are also being made in other coastal areas of Elche, like La Marina, to get ready for tourists, especially those from Madrid, the Basque Country, and nearby provinces.