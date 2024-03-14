By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 8:44

Magnificent milestone: Alicante-Elche Airport achieves record-breaking figures. Image: ALC Alicante Airport / Facebook.

The Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport achieved a significant milestone in February, surpassing one million passengers for the first time in its history.

This marked a 26.8 per cent increase compared to February 2023, although it’s worth noting that February 2024 had an extra day due to it being a leap year.

International travel saw a notable rise of 28.4 per cent compared to the previous year, with 849,443 travellers contributing to the airport’s growth.

National traffic also increased by 18.4 per cent, totalling 152,042 passengers.

The top contributing countries to international passenger numbers in February 2024 were the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Belgium, and Germany.

Overall, the airport handled 1,960,398 passengers in the first two months of the year, marking a 23.6 per cent increase from the same period in 2023.

In terms of operations, the airport saw a total of 12,839 flights from January to February, a 19.9 per cent increase compared to the previous year.