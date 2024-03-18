By Kevin Fraser Park •
Are you ready for a new way to meet single people on the Costa del Sol? Bored with the nightclub vibe? Fed up with swiping left (or right)? Then welcome to Dinner Dates Costa del Sol and join their future supper club events for singles.
Dinner Dates Costa del Sol is a social networking initiative to widen your circle of friends, both male and female in a relaxed environment with friendly hosts to help make things happen. Dinner Dates is not a dating agency. They do not promise to introduce you to your future partner although if It happens they would be over the moon!
The dinner parties start with a drinks reception, where hosts will introduce themselves to you and explain the format for the evening. You will then join other guests at the tables where place cards will show you where to sit. Ice Breakers will be with each place card to give a little help when first sitting with a table of new people.
You are guaranteed to meet at least 10-12 new people at every event. If you would like to meet a fellow singles again at a later date, that would be great news. After every event Dinner Dates will contact all of the members for feedback, and if there is anyone you would like to meet again they will be contacted and if they agree, you will get their details. No one has any one else’s details unless they decide to give them out themselves.
This Members only Club is made up of English speaking multinational single men and women based here on the Costa Del Sol. The launch party takes place on Wednesday March 27 at 8pm at The Green Label restaurant, El Chaparral Golf in La Cala de Mijas Places are limited so please register info@dinnerdatescostadelsol.com for more info.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
