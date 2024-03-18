Easter and the AP-7 toll charges go up (again!)

By Kevin Fraser Park •
These will be the toll prices at Easter on the Costa del Sol which will rise once again compared to 2023. It will be from midnight on Thursday March 21 when prices will rise.
On the Costa del Sol and in high season it is well known that the toll charges on the AP-7 rise considerably. But they have already increased since the start of 2024 and, with easter coming early, this might come as an unpleasant surprise to some drivers.
Prices continue to rise and these are the high season prices, which will be in force for Easter and Summer 2023:
Guadiaro-Estepona: €3.75 (previously €3.55 and €2.31 in low season).
Estepona-Marbella: €5.80 (previously €5.55 and €3.40 in low season).
Marbella-Malaga: €8.60 (previously €8.15 and €5 in low season).
The complete journey from one end of the western Costa del Sol to the other, i.e., Guardiaro-Malaga: €18.15 (previously €17.25 and €10.60 in low season).
Despite the price hikes it’s no longer common to find staff in charge of taking drivers’ money, instead most of them have been replaced by automated toll booths through which customers pay. Many workers have been made redundant and their jobs have been taken by machines.
