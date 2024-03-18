F1: Is Madrid preparing for a Night-time Spectacle?

By John Ensor • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 20:50

Ariel view of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. Credit: SaudiArabianGP/X

Inspired by the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, rumour has it that Madrid may follow and mark its top-flight return with a floodlit spectacle in 2026.

The Spanish capital is poised to make a grand entrance into the F1 scene with the possibility of an innovative night race in the Ifema Valdebebas zone, drawing inspiration from the resplendent Arabian nights of Jeddah.

In January this year, representatives from Spain’s forthcoming Grand Prix visited Jeddah to observe the Saudi Arabia GP, which this year marked its fourth edition.

Their goal was to gather insights into hosting a night race, scrutinising not only the spectator and VIP accommodations but also the logistical complexities of setting up a paddock for potentially more than 20 teams, including F2 and F3 contenders.

A daunting and exhilarating challenge

Organising such an event is no small feat, with considerations ranging from electrical installations to catering services for the numerous workers expected in 2026.

Madrid’s ambitious plan, heralded with the promise that ‘Madrid will be the best F1 experience in the world,’ aims to blend a unique track design by Dromo with the allure of a night race, potentially a first in a major European city outside of the traditional Monaco Grand Prix.

Illuminating the Spanish capital

The concept of night racing adds an extraordinary layer of spectacle, with plans for emergency lighting and generators stretching over 5.5 km.

After witnessing Jeddah’s dazzling setup, Madrid is seriously contemplating embracing this nocturnal approach, which could distinguish its race as an unmatched visual and sporting event on the F1 calendar.

While the event’s promoters are yet to be disclosed, speculation hints at a collaboration between Ifema, the Madrid Chamber of Commerce, Liberty Media F1, and possibly international entities like Mexico’s Ocesa.

This partnership model draws parallels to the celebrated GP in Mexico City, lauded for its exceptional atmosphere and staging, which has clinched multiple awards for being the season’s best race.

Madrid’s return to the Formula 1 roster after 45 years promises not just a race but a spectacle, blending tradition with modernity.

The city’s forward-thinking approach and dedication to creating a unique F1 experience could set a new benchmark for the sport.

As preparations continue, all eyes are on Madrid to deliver an unforgettable race night in 2026.