By Marina Lorente •
Updated: 18 Mar 2024 • 11:22
First Aid for Dogs/ Royle Dog Walking & Pet Care
An interesting workshop is taking place at Neo’s Bar in Los Montesinos on Wednesday 20th March.
During the workshop you will get to know how to save your dog in an emergency. Royle Dog Walking & Pet Care will be the teacher of this fantastic workshop where you will learn to handle any situation of emergency with your animal companion.
If you want to improve your skills, learn from a professional and to meet other dog lovers like you, this a great opportunity! Don’t miss out.
The price is only €10 per person and €5 of those euros will go to a local dog charity, you even get to choose which charity to help on the day!
Booking is essential and places are limited so book soon.
Neo’s Bar, Neo’s Bar (Friends), Avenida Mar 82, 03187, Los Montesinos, Alicante,Los Montesinos, Valenciana, Spain, Rojales
Book here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A Spanish woman who has returned to her motherland after 6 years living in London. She is passionate about nature, animals and yoga.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.