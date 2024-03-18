By Marina Lorente • Updated: 18 Mar 2024 • 11:22

First Aid for Dogs/ Royle Dog Walking & Pet Care

An interesting workshop is taking place at Neo’s Bar in Los Montesinos on Wednesday 20th March.

During the workshop you will get to know how to save your dog in an emergency. Royle Dog Walking & Pet Care will be the teacher of this fantastic workshop where you will learn to handle any situation of emergency with your animal companion.

If you want to improve your skills, learn from a professional and to meet other dog lovers like you, this a great opportunity! Don’t miss out.

The price is only €10 per person and €5 of those euros will go to a local dog charity, you even get to choose which charity to help on the day!

Booking is essential and places are limited so book soon.

To attend

Neo’s Bar, Neo’s Bar (Friends), Avenida Mar 82, 03187, Los Montesinos, Alicante,Los Montesinos, Valenciana, Spain, Rojales

Book here