Great Food, Great Service, Great location

By Julian Philips • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 16:15

Great views from the terrace of Scotty's. Credit: Jules

So, what does it take to run a successful long-standing restaurant in Mojacar.

For starters a great location. Just a stone’s throw from the beach, Scotty’s certainly has the first criteria well and truly nailed. With its amazing 180-degree views of the dazzling blue Mediterranean, it is a delightful place to be.

You will be greeted by the warm smile of the owner Peter, or one of his friendly staff. Within moments you will be cheerfully sipping your beverage of choice and perusing the extensive menu which although has a very British flavour, attracts the taste buds of an international clientele.

Your order will be whisked away to Peter’s wife Raimonda, who has created some truly delectable and unique freshly prepared dishes.

A very popular dish

The décor is clean and simple, as Scotty’s is all about the food, there is nowhere else in the area you can get such a choice of breakfasts including their most popular dish, ‘The Healthy Start’ with smoked salmon, avocado, mushrooms and poached or scrambled eggs. Or choose a full English or American breakfast or the even more unique ‘Scotty’s’.

For 6 years, their diverse menu of breakfasts, snacks and Lunch menus, including Fish & Chips and Sunday Roasts, made Scotty’s a popular place with local and tourists alike.

Open from 9.30am to 6.00pm Tuesday to Sunday, with last orders at 4.15pm, and with prices of about 15€ to 20€ per person, make sure to book for their Friday and Sunday Lunches, as they are often sold out.

Tel: 687382540 – Paseo del Mediterráneo 373, Mojacar Playa, 04638