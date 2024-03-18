Greek Tortoise Census

By Julian Philips • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 15:31

The Greek Tortoise on the rise. Credit: Bernard Dupont

The Society for the Study and Recovery of Almeria’s Biodiversity (Serbal) is working together with the Miguel Hernández University of Elche to conduct a survey on the population of Greek tortoise (Testudo graeca) in certain areas of Almería.

This survey involves volunteers who will explore forest areas in Turre and Huércal-Overa over a period of two days. This activity, which has been ongoing since 2015 as part of Serbal’s citizen science program, aims to assess the status of the Greek tortoise population in this region of Almería. Despite the area providing an optimal habitat for their development due to the characteristics of the southeast of the peninsula, the landscape is becoming increasingly fragmented.

The surveys will take place on March 23 and 24, with volunteers who have already filled the available spots. In the 2019 census, the density was found to be 2.41 tortoises per hectare in Cortijo Aire, Turre, and 1.79 specimens per hectare in the Sotomayor area, Huércal-Overa.