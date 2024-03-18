Greek Tortoise Census

By Julian Philips •
Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 15:31
The Greek Tortoise on the rise.
Credit: Bernard Dupont
The Society for the Study and Recovery of Almeria’s Biodiversity (Serbal) is working together with the Miguel Hernández University of Elche to conduct a survey on the population of Greek tortoise (Testudo graeca) in certain areas of Almería.
This survey involves volunteers who will explore forest areas in Turre and Huércal-Overa over a period of two days. This activity, which has been ongoing since 2015 as part of Serbal’s citizen science program, aims to assess the status of the Greek tortoise population in this region of Almería. Despite the area providing an optimal habitat for their development due to the characteristics of the southeast of the peninsula, the landscape is becoming increasingly fragmented.
The surveys will take place on March 23 and 24, with volunteers who have already filled the available spots. In the 2019 census, the density was found to be 2.41 tortoises per hectare in Cortijo Aire, Turre, and 1.79 specimens per hectare in the Sotomayor area, Huércal-Overa.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.