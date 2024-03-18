Heart of Gold – unforeseen donation

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 12:00

Omega ladies´ watch Credit: Cancer Care Javea, Facebook

Cancer Care Javea received an unexpected and generous donation; the team is touched by the compassion of their supporters.

This heart-warming story began when Tarick Hodeib from Gold Rush; a luxury jewellery and watches company, decided to sell the gorgeous Omega ladies’ watch for €250, with all proceeds to be donated to Cancer Care Charity.

The word got around the town, and a gentleman, Roland Alexander, offered to buy the watch. But instead of €250, he proposed to pay €1,000.

Cancer Care´s team was delighted and thankful for such a generous donation but Roland didn’t stop there.

He proceeded to donate the watch itself, with a brand new battery, in full working order and glam, waiting to find a lucky owner.

The donations will now be used to assist the nursing staff at Cancer Care Javea and aid the lives of those battling cancer across Costa Blanca and beyond.