Heart of Gold – unforeseen donation

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 12:00
Omega ladies´ watch
Credit: Cancer Care Javea, Facebook
Cancer Care Javea received an unexpected and generous donation; the team is touched by the compassion of their supporters.
This heart-warming story began when Tarick Hodeib from Gold Rush; a luxury jewellery and watches company, decided to sell the gorgeous Omega ladies’ watch for €250, with all proceeds to be donated to Cancer Care Charity.
The word got around the town, and a gentleman, Roland Alexander, offered to buy the watch. But instead of €250, he proposed to pay €1,000.
Cancer Care´s team was delighted and thankful for such a generous donation but Roland didn’t stop there.
He proceeded to donate the watch itself, with a brand new battery, in full working order and glam, waiting to find a lucky owner.
The donations will now be used to assist the nursing staff at Cancer Care Javea and aid the lives of those battling cancer across Costa Blanca and beyond.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.