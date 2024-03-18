By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 8:54

Indulge in green goodness: La Zenia Artichoke Fest. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

The Vega Baja Artichoke Association has announced its Zenia Artichoke Fest, (Zenia Alcachofa Fest).

The Festival is scheduled for March 23, with the goal of promoting the consumption of artichokes, a key product of local agriculture, through various family-friendly activities.

The Councillor for Agriculture, Noelia Grao, emphasised the significance of the event, especially during the peak artichoke production season, and expressed gratitude to the collaborators for their support.

Juan Antonio Álvarez, representative of the Vega Baja Artichoke Association, shared plans to cook 1,000 artichokes live and prepare 300 hamburgers for tasting.

He hailed the initiative as an opportunity to boost artichoke awareness internationally and support local farmers.

The festivities will kick off with the artichoke roasting at 1:30.PM, followed by the tasting of artichoke burgers at 2:30.PM.

A cooking show will take place at 4:30.PM, followed by artichoke-themed games at 6:30:PM.

The event will wrap up with an artichoke painting workshop at 6:30.PM.

Brochures featuring traditional artichoke recipes in Spanish and English will also be handed out.

Orihuela’s first Artichoke Fest will be held at La Zenia Boulevard, Calle Jade, 2, 03189.