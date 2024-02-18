By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 17:00

Artichoke bliss: Almoradi's culinary gem and the garlic soup secret unveiled. Image: Turismo Almoradi.

Almoradi, a town renowned for its culinary scene, attracts tourists with its diverse array of restaurants and talented chefs.

Among its culinary delights, the artichoke shines as a local treasure, earning it the title of Almoradi’s orchard jewel.

Each March, the town hosts the National Artichoke Congress, drawing food enthusiasts from across the Valencian Community.

One standout dish from this gastronomic haven is garlic soup, perfected by Bar Restaurante Quino.

To make this flavorful soup, gather 250g of bread, 500g of potatoes, two red peppers, four artichokes, two handfuls of garlic, and six eggs. Season with salt, saffron, roasted garlic, cumin, and parsley.

Begin by sautéing the bread until golden and setting it aside. Roast the peppers, chop them, and set aside.

Next, cook the potatoes, chopped artichokes, and peeled garlic until tender, approximately 20 minutes. Add the roasted garlic, cumin, and parsley to the pot.

Five minutes before serving, poach the eggs.

To serve, place the sautéed bread on each plate, ladle the soup over it, and top with a poached egg.

Indulge in the yummy garlic soup, a true testament to Almoradí’s culinary heritage.