By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Nov 2023 • 14:46

Pan Piña moves to Casares Photo: Facebook / Pan Piña

The popular Pan Piña bakery, famous for its bread made with gold, will move almost its entire production to Casares.

In 1940, José Piña and his wife, Manuela Corrales, founded in Algatocín, in the Serranía de Ronda, a small and humble bread bakery that today, 80 years later, is internationally renowned and its products are coveted by the wealthiest people on the planet. The reason for the success of La Pan Piña Bakery is due to a unique and most exclusive product: its bread made with gold. The most expensive bread in the world – it sells for around €3,700 per kilo – which will now also be produced in Casares.

The bakery company, originally based in Algatocín, will build new facilities on Casares soil with a total investment of €6 million. The idea is to move most of its production here – which, apart from gold bread, includes more than 70 varieties of bread.

Bread for millionaires

Its bread with gold attracts Arab sheiks and Russian millionaires because, although the gold, (or silver, which they also use), does not add any flavour to the bread, it does provide the exclusivity demanded by some of its customers who are prepared to pay around €1,480 for a 400 gram loaf.

The expansion project of the Pan Piña Bakery includes, together with the new premises in Casares, the creation of a chain of cafeterias, patisseries and sweet shops all over the Costa del Sol. The first of these, according to the company manager, Juan Manuel Moreno, will open in Estepona.

Would you pay over €1,000 for a loaf of bread?