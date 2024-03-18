Mojacar Playa takes on hues of Green

By Julian Philips • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 9:49

Celebrating St Andrews day at Mojacar Playa Credit: Jules

Each year, on March 17, the Mojacar beachfront undergoes a transformation donning hues of green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, honouring the patron saint of Ireland and this year was no exception.

Mojacar Playa, boasting a vibrant expatriate community, in the days leading up to St. Patrick’s Day, some of the bars and restaurants become a haven for leprechauns.

It is not just an event for the Irish, as all nationalities, enjoy the festivities, many clad in green costumes and glittering face paint stroll along the Mojacar promenade.

Festivities and Live Music

In Mojacar this celebration is a bit more subdued than in some of the larger coastal towns but 4 or 5 of the bars and restaurants including Valery, PJ’s and De Tap room, put on live music in the afternoon, pulling in the crowds. Many other places such as The Intercontinental Hotel and Vista del Mar, offering meals and music.

For those places that start the festivities early, they offer something for the whole family, with live music, dancing, food, drinks and games, everyone gets to enjoy themselves, even the kids get to dress up.

Once these early live sessions end there are those that just head off home, but others that stagger off to the next bar, often singing traditional Irish songs. Even if they don’t know the words.

By about 9pm, the ‘Playa’ is once again starting to look lifeless apart from a few restaurants closing and a couple of venues now beginning to fill up with those die-hard revellers wanting to take advantage of promotions on the quintessential Irish brew, Guinness, and letting it all hang out on the dancefloor to some golden oldies.

But no matter where you go, there is always a warm and friendly welcome, almost as if you were in Ireland itself.

The resurgence of activity brought about by St Patricks day in Mojacar, especially after the seemingly endless bar closures of the winter season, indicates that summer is not too far away, and fills the area with a sense of vitality.