St Patricks Day: 50,000 free pints of Guinness

By John Ensor •
Updated: 16 Mar 2024 • 13:12
O'Donoghue's, Dublin - rebranded for St Patrick's Day.
Credit: ODonoghues15/X
In a bold move to mark this year’s St Patrick’s Day, Guinness has launched an innovative initiative and also renamed a famous Dublin pub
On St Patrick’s Day 2024, the streets of Dublin and beyond are set to witness a unique transformation. O’Donoghue’s on Merrion Row, renowned for its musical heritage hosting legends like The Dubliners and Planxty, will undergo a temporary rebranding.
For the duration of the festivities, this beloved pub will be known as 0.0’Donoghue’s, showcasing Guinness’s most ambitious sober drinking campaign to date.
The initiative doesn’t stop with just one pub. Four renowned establishments, including O’Connell’s in Galway’s Eyre Square, O’Sullivan’s in Douglas, Cork, and Belfast’s Common Market, will also adopt the ‘Guinness 0.0 Pub’ moniker.
These venues are part of a broader effort to offer over 50,000 complimentary non-alcoholic pints nationwide, available in over 300 locations.
Customers eager to partake in the celebrations can claim their free pint on March 17 at any of the four rebranded pubs.
The offer extends from March 16 to 19, accessible through the AnyExcuse app in various participating venues.
Despite the focus on non-alcoholic options, traditional alcoholic beverages will remain available, including special arrangements at Dublin Airport and Aviva Stadium for the Six Nations finale.
Alan McAleenan, brand director at Guinness Ireland, encapsulated the spirit of the campaign: ‘St Patrick’s Day is one of the ‘key highlights in the social calendar – a day when we are proud to celebrate our heritage and Irish culture.’
He expressed pride in promoting Guinness 0.0 through Ireland’s ‘largest-ever responsible drinking campaign’, aiming for a memorable yet mindful celebration.
The Guinness Storehouse is set to enhance the experience further, offering every guest a complimentary non-alcoholic pint.
The weekend will feature an array of live music and entertainment, including a unique Guinness Gaeltacht, curated by the group Black and Irish, ensuring a culturally rich and inclusive celebration.
The last word goes to O’Donoghue’s, who posted on Twitter/X: ‘Happy St. Patricks Day from everyone on Merrion Row We hope you are enjoying a drink wherever you are. Slainte.’
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.