St Patricks Day: 50,000 free pints of Guinness

By John Ensor • Updated: 16 Mar 2024 • 13:12

O'Donoghue's, Dublin - rebranded for St Patrick's Day. Credit: ODonoghues15/X

In a bold move to mark this year’s St Patrick’s Day, Guinness has launched an innovative initiative and also renamed a famous Dublin pub

On St Patrick’s Day 2024, the streets of Dublin and beyond are set to witness a unique transformation. O’Donoghue’s on Merrion Row, renowned for its musical heritage hosting legends like The Dubliners and Planxty, will undergo a temporary rebranding.

For the duration of the festivities, this beloved pub will be known as 0.0’Donoghue’s, showcasing Guinness’s most ambitious sober drinking campaign to date.

A new name for tradition

The initiative doesn’t stop with just one pub. Four renowned establishments, including O’Connell’s in Galway’s Eyre Square, O’Sullivan’s in Douglas, Cork, and Belfast’s Common Market, will also adopt the ‘Guinness 0.0 Pub’ moniker.

These venues are part of a broader effort to offer over 50,000 complimentary non-alcoholic pints nationwide, available in over 300 locations.

Customers eager to partake in the celebrations can claim their free pint on March 17 at any of the four rebranded pubs.

The offer extends from March 16 to 19, accessible through the AnyExcuse app in various participating venues.

Despite the focus on non-alcoholic options, traditional alcoholic beverages will remain available, including special arrangements at Dublin Airport and Aviva Stadium for the Six Nations finale.

Celebrating responsibly

Alan McAleenan, brand director at Guinness Ireland, encapsulated the spirit of the campaign: ‘St Patrick’s Day is one of the ‘key highlights in the social calendar – a day when we are proud to celebrate our heritage and Irish culture.’

He expressed pride in promoting Guinness 0.0 through Ireland’s ‘largest-ever responsible drinking campaign’, aiming for a memorable yet mindful celebration.

The Guinness Storehouse is set to enhance the experience further, offering every guest a complimentary non-alcoholic pint.

The weekend will feature an array of live music and entertainment, including a unique Guinness Gaeltacht, curated by the group Black and Irish, ensuring a culturally rich and inclusive celebration.

The last word goes to O’Donoghue’s, who posted on Twitter/X: ‘Happy St. Patricks Day from everyone on Merrion Row We hope you are enjoying a drink wherever you are. Slainte.’