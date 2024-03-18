Spain is a worldwide power in real estate

By Annette Christmas • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 9:14

The third Mallorca property summit was held at the Castillo Son Vida last Wednesday.

A major theme was the untapped potential of Mallorca in the housing market.

This was approached from the perspectives of both affordable housing and the luxury market, which although very different both suffer from a lack of available building land.

For Marta Vidal, Minister for Housing, Territory and Mobility, affordable housing is the key to prosperity.

Combatting shortfall in housing

To combat the shortfall in available housing, the regional ministry is cataloguing available land in the towns and industrial areas, considering a possible relaxation of height restrictions and changes of use.

The idea is to generate new housing stock without public cost, through developer associations, although the administration of these is complex and so delays ensue.

Luxury is trending in Mallorca

The analysis of national and global statistics is clear: Mallorca is trending for luxury developers.

Enrique Lopez from Caledonian construction, based in Madrid, emphasised the potential of the premium sector, which is now arriving in Mallorca. In his view, “Spain is a worldwide power” in the property market.

Caledonian specialises in big residences that are built to rent.

Mr Lopez emphasised the need to create excellence, not excess, and believes Spain has huge potential in premium sector.

He says the concept of luxury is evolving and there is a need to create sophisticated luxury which is all about lifestyle, authenticity, and branding: in other words, a recognisable high-end construction brand.

In his view – and that also of others, including luxury expert Susanna Gonzales – luxury involves the senses and feeling, the use of natural materials such as wood and stone, and orientation has taken on greater importance: a view of a fabulous landscape must be framed, rather than space just filled.

Jose Antonio Muro from técnitasa, a valuation consultancy based in Palma, said luxury will be in the countryside. Luxury clients want to buy not just property but outdoor space, for example with olive trees and vineyards. They want to go back 200 years, their experience of the landscape framed with beautiful architecture and design. And villas are getting bigger, as in Marbella, requiring high end architecture and engineering.

Mallorca will be like San Tropez

Thus, “Mallorca will probably end up being the next San Tropez, whether we like it or not”.

“The day Spaniards get rid of their inferiority complex, they will be unstoppable,” says Jose Antonio Muro.

High-end villas

In Andratx, over 25% of villas cost more than ten million euros. In Soller, country houses in the Serra de Tramuntana are built in traditional materials as large villas costing three to 10 million. The concept of singular housing is on the rise and buildings will need to be highly energy efficient. This also suits financers, who want to achieve the best possible sustainability by 2030 and improves the mortgage position.

Luxury demographic changing

Finally, luxury expert Susanna Campozano says the demographic for luxury is changing. A new generation of wealthy young buyers value the emotional and sensory experience, authenticity, and eco-friendliness of a property.

Judit Montoriol, lead economist of the CaixaBank Research division, spoke about the foreign home buying market. She points out that the positive dynamics of residential purchases will suffer from the economic crisis expected in the coming months. However, there will not be a sharp drop, because the sector maintains on a firm footing. Findings show that prices rise more in tourist areas and have increased 49 per cent since 2014, compared to 28 per cent in other areas.