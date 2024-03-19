Banksy’s new trees

By Marina Lorente • Updated: 19 Mar 2024 • 11:54

The mural / Credit: Twitter

British artist Banksy has verified his authorship of a recent mural that emerged on a London building.

Adorning the facade of a four-story structure, the artwork depicts a small figure wielding a pressure hose beside a towering cherry tree. Utilising green spray paint, Banksy simulated the absent leaves of the tree, which has undergone severe pruning known as pollarding. Situated in the Finsbury Park neighbourhood of north-east London, the mural garnered acknowledgement from Banksy himself, who shared before and after snapshots of the site on his official Instagram account.

The hidden message

Speculation arose regarding the mural’s underlying message, with many interpreting it as an environmental commentary. Deforestation, recognized as one of the most detrimental practices to nature and ecosystems, deprives wildlife of essential habitats and sustenance. The tree depicted in the mural, subjected to pollarding, a method of pruning to maintain smaller proportions, serves as a poignant symbol. Trees play a vital role in mitigating climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide and cooling urban environments, particularly pertinent in cities like London, where Banksy chose to showcase his work.

Local authorities welcomed Banksy’s contribution, emphasising the significance of trees in addressing the climate crisis. Roulin Khondoker, a local politician, expressed delight at Banksy’s selection of their borough for his latest piece, underscoring their commitment to tree conservation efforts. Despite controversies surrounding tree planting initiatives, the importance of nurturing and preserving trees remains paramount.

The mural’s permanence is bolstered by its integration with the natural surroundings, reliant on the presence of the tree for its impact. Alex Georgiou, the building’s owner, expressed astonishment at the influx of visitors drawn to the artwork, affirming his intention to preserve it for public enjoyment. The overwhelmingly positive reception indicates the potential of Banksy’s mural to instil greater appreciation for trees and their ecological significance.