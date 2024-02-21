Banksy said copyright is for losers

By John Smith •
Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 11:57
Just one of more than 100 Banksy artworks on display
Credit: Copyright is for losers
If someone asked you what Barcelona, Brussels, Paris, Prague and Rome have in common you could come up with many answers but probably not this one.
Very simply each of those capital cities boasts a World of Banksy ‘museum’ and they proudly boast that “In the spirit of Banksy’s famously known claim that “Copyright is for losers”, our exhibitions are proudly and openly “100 per cent unauthorized” and have been organised entirely without his involvement.”
Banksy of course is a British graffiti artist, who is considered one of the main representatives of contemporary street art. His works, often satirical, address universal issues such as politics, culture or ethics.
His work pops up all over the place, mainly in the UK but he has worked under-cover in many countries and cities including Bethlehem, Calais, Chicago, Jerusalem, Kyiv, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Paris.
The main irony is that although his work tends to be anti-establishment, he has been adopted by the art world, meaning his work is worth a fortune and even the famous shredded artwork at the infamous Sotheby sale which sold for just over £1 million in 2018 was resold in 2021 for more than £18.5 million.
People fight over the right to remove his graffiti from walls not because they are opposed to graffiti but because they know how much it is going to be worth.
Each of the World of Banksy exhibitions has more than 100 copies of his work, often recreated by other street artists and there are regular pop-up shows in other cities such as Berlin, there is an ongoing tour of his copied work in the USA and iBANKSY is a video examination of his work.
A true modern icon whose work captures the imagination.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.