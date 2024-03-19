By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 14:43

Discover La Siesta Park: Torrevieja's green sporting oasis. Image: Jill Melenchon / Facebook.

La Siesta Park is one of the largest green areas in Torrevieja’s urban landscape, second only to the Aromatic Park in Torreblanca.

It has two primary entrances accessible from Calle Granados and Calle Henri Matisse, leading to a central pathway adorned with a dry fountain boasting 10 water jets and integrated lighting.

Designed to cater to diverse recreational interests, the park offers numerous sports facilities, including paddle tennis courts, a basketball court, soccer fields, a hockey rink, and a multisports area.

Responding to demand, the park also hosts ten petanque courts.

Additionally, it includes a bio-healthy exercise area suitable for various age groups and an amphitheatre equipped with electrical panels for hosting cultural and recreational events.

Reservations for paddle tennis courts can be made through the Department of Sports app (torreviejasportcity), with payment processed at the park’s concierge desk.

The park features a central plaza offering panoramic views, children’s play areas, picnic areas, a soon-to-be-operational kiosk/bar, and accessible restroom facilities.

The park dedicates 700 square metres to dog-friendly spaces, featuring various elements for recreation and exercise.

The park’s highlight is the “pump track,” a paved track offering three levels of difficulty, making it the largest of its kind in Spain.

Surrounded by lush greenery, including over 300 trees, climbing vegetation, and thousands of aromatic plants and shrubs, La Siesta Park provides a tranquil retreat.