By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 14:42

Superstitions unveiled: 4 in 10 sports fans admit to game-changing rituals. Image: ChameleonsEye / Shutterstock.com.

It turns out that superstition is alive and well among sports enthusiasts, with four out of ten admitting to having their own rituals to boost their team’s chances of winning.

A study involving 2,000 sports viewers revealed that 25 per cent engage in pre-game rituals, such as sitting in the same spot on the sofa or kissing their team’s badge, to bring good luck.

Some fans take it even further, avoiding watching games with certain people they consider unlucky, or even refraining from washing if their team is winning during tournaments.

When attending live games, 22 per cent stick to a “lucky” seat in the stadium, and an equal percentage won’t wash a “lucky” clothing item.

Some even turn to prayer for their team’s success.

Overall, 58 per cent of respondents believe in both good and bad luck, with many attributing their team’s fortunes to superstition.

Over half have had a gut feeling about their team’s success in the past, with one in three always trusting their instincts about game outcomes.

The spokesman for OLBG.com, which conducted the research, noted that sports fans can sometimes become overconfident in their teams, relying on superstition to secure a win.