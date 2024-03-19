Employment Project in Huercal-Overa

By Julian Philips • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 18:06

New Employment strategy in Huercal-Overa. Credit: Creative Commons

The Huercal-Overa Council, is joining the innovative Full Employment project.

This project, part of the Employment, Education, Training and Social Economy Program of the European Social Fund, has a budget of just over €1.5 million.

A big step forward

This makes a large step forward in the area’s employment and training policies and has been designed through the implementation of training and information days to offer real employability opportunities for its participants.

Aimed at registered job seekers in Huercal-Overa, this will be a great benefit of up to 225 participants, as there will also be available professional internships which could significantly increase their success in the world of work.

There is also a focus on female inclusion, ensuring that more than 75 per cent of the beneficiaries are women with the foresight to not only improve the employability of participants but also move towards greater equality in employment.