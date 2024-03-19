Get paid to live in these Spanish towns

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 20:01

Ponga, Asturias. Credit: Carmenmoran/Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

Across Spain, certain villages and towns are offering monetary rewards to attract younger residents to their dwindling populations.

Due to a significant rural exodus, where many have moved from small villages to larger cities, parts of Spain are now experiencing severe depopulation.

This trend has prompted several regions, including Asturias, Aragon, and Galicia, to devise creative strategies to reverse this decline.

They’re enticing young people with various incentives, from low-cost housing and educational support to actual cash payments.

Ponga: A pioneer in population incentives

In the picturesque Principality of Asturias, the small municipality of Ponga stands out. With just over 600 residents, it offers €3,000 to each couple that decides to call it home.

This incentive increases by an additional €3,000 for every child born or adopted in Ponga. The financial aid can be received either in monthly instalments of €100 or as a lump sum.

Moreover, residents enjoy a 60 per cent reduction in their IBI (local property tax) and a 95 per cent discount on the Tax on the Increase in the Value of Urban Land for inherited properties. Ponga also provides a social housing option at €50 per month for those wishing to start a business or project in the village.

Galicia’s generous offers

Rubia, a quaint village in the province of Ourense, Galicia, with around 1,400 inhabitants, seeks new residents with a promise of €100 to €150. This area is known for its mountainous landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

The village supports new arrivals with housing from €50 per month, employment initiatives for the jobless, and free internet access at their telecentre.

Aragon’s attractive arrangement

Griegos, situated in Teruel, Aragon, offers a refreshing change of scenery at the foot of the Muela de San Juan. This small town, with a mere 140 residents, provides families who move there and have or adopt a child with a €3,000 subsidy.

Newcomers can also benefit from a 50 per cent deduction on their personal income tax for renting a home.

Affordable rural living

In the verdant region of Pontevedra, Galicia, the village of A Xesta in the municipality of A Lama, home to roughly 300 people, takes a different approach. Instead of direct financial incentives, it offers rental housing at incredibly affordable rates.

For just €100 a month, new residents can enjoy a peaceful life amidst forests, mountains, and rivers, contributing to the village’s fight against ageing and depopulation.