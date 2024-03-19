By Marina Lorente • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 12:05

The Global Discount Furniture Shop

Haley moved to sunny Spain over 20 years ago, and some time later, she decided to start a business with her dad.

Mark has spent all his entire life working in furniture, coming from a furniture industry family, he decided to keep the legacy alive so nine years ago, father and daughter took the chance to open a furniture shop in Benijofar, to continue the legacy in Costa Blanca.

A reliable shop

Global Discount Furniture is an emblematic shop that sells all kinds of furniture. Benijofar town was decided to be the perfect location for the business as it is located in the middle of Costa Blanca, an area where plenty of expats want to settle down. Haley confesses that 90 per cent of their customers come from overseas while Spanish clients make up the rest.

The business continues to grow at a good speed, regardless of Brexit or the pandemic, as many people are still wishing to move to this popular area. The success of the business led them to even appear in the Channel 5 program Bargain loving Brits in the sun. This opportunity catapulted them to even faster growth.

This family business is renowned for their professionalism, personal service and friendly manners. They also try to make their customers happy and help them with amazing discounts, packs deals, free assembly and also giving them a two year guarantee. The small team promises to deliver very unique and personal services, including offering the support of professional carpenters who help with measures and fittings.

Global Discount Furniture offers an enormous variety of furniture pieces for every space in the house. You will find amazing deals for bedroom packs, good quality tables, wardrobes, kitchen stools…everything you may need. Although you can visit their huge warehouse, you can also visit their website and order online which includes a free delivery option. If you would like a special item of furniture, there is no problem either, as they manufacture, allowing you to create special and unique sofas and other pieces for your home.

Haley highlights the fact them that they work with amazing British brands and outstanding Spanish manufacturers. The emphasis is to sell good quality pieces at fair prices and support the Spanish market.

In conclusion, if you are thinking of a change of style or you want good quality furniture for your new home without spending a fortune, Global Discount Furniture is your place. Haley and her team will make sure to find the right pieces for you. SPONSORED.

Where to find them

Global Discount Furniture: Calle Vicente Blasco Ibañez 50, Benijofar 03178

Tel: 966 713 457 / Haley 607 360 963 •

Open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm, Saturdays 10am-1pm

www.globaldiscountfurniture.com • info@globaldiscountfurniture.com