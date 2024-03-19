Jimmy Page replica guitar just $49,999

By John Smith •
Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 17:39
All this for just $49,999
Credit: Gibson
There are a lot of very expensive ‘boy’s toys’ about at the moment, but one of the newest is a limited edition double neck Gibson guitar with a price of $49,999.
If that seems a lot then it’s just €46,000 or £39,000 but in any currency that’s not chicken feed and depending on the model, its up to 10 times more than you would pay for a decent new single neck Gibson guitar.
This is the same type of guitar that Jimmy Page played live with Led Zeppelin on such blockbuster numbers as Stairway to Heaven and The Song Remains The Same and he has been personally engaged in this project as Gibson celebrates 130 years of involvement in the music business.
This is officially entitled the Jimmy Page 1969 EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector’s Edition from Gibson Custom, produced in a limited run of just 50 guitars and not only has Page been involved in development at all stages, but he will have personally played each one to make sure that the tone is correct and anyone who purchases may just be able to capture some of the maestro’s magic.
But that’s not all, as in the words of Gibson, it comes with a lavish collection of case candy curated by Jimmy Page that features a Certificate of Authenticity Book with a photo taken by Barrie Wentzell, a wooden Pick Display with Herco® Flex pick played by Jimmy Page on the specific serialised guitar, a Premium Cherry/Black Leather Strap and Vintage Replica Strap, Schaller Strap Locks, an Embroidered Dragon Guitar Shroud, and a Gibson Doubleneck Stand.
For some lucky people this will be a dream come true, but for others, they’ll stick to their somewhat cheaper Air Guitars!
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
