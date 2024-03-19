Jimmy Page replica guitar just $49,999

By John Smith • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 17:39

All this for just $49,999 Credit: Gibson

There are a lot of very expensive ‘boy’s toys’ about at the moment, but one of the newest is a limited edition double neck Gibson guitar with a price of $49,999.

If that seems a lot then it’s just €46,000 or £39,000 but in any currency that’s not chicken feed and depending on the model, its up to 10 times more than you would pay for a decent new single neck Gibson guitar.

Want to play like Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page?

This is the same type of guitar that Jimmy Page played live with Led Zeppelin on such blockbuster numbers as Stairway to Heaven and The Song Remains The Same and he has been personally engaged in this project as Gibson celebrates 130 years of involvement in the music business.

This is officially entitled the Jimmy Page 1969 EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector’s Edition from Gibson Custom, produced in a limited run of just 50 guitars and not only has Page been involved in development at all stages, but he will have personally played each one to make sure that the tone is correct and anyone who purchases may just be able to capture some of the maestro’s magic.

But that’s not all, as in the words of Gibson, it comes with a lavish collection of case candy curated by Jimmy Page that features a Certificate of Authenticity Book with a photo taken by Barrie Wentzell, a wooden Pick Display with Herco® Flex pick played by Jimmy Page on the specific serialised guitar, a Premium Cherry/Black Leather Strap and Vintage Replica Strap, Schaller Strap Locks, an Embroidered Dragon Guitar Shroud, and a Gibson Doubleneck Stand.

Will you stick to Air Guitar?

For some lucky people this will be a dream come true, but for others, they’ll stick to their somewhat cheaper Air Guitars!