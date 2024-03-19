Lorca’s music festival Fortaleza Sound unveils lineup

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 16:16
Fortaleza Sound Festival in Lorca
Image: Fortaleza sound
FORTALEZA Sound, the brand-new festival set to take place on June 28, 29, and 30, in Lorca, has finalised its lineup for its first ever show with a fresh wave of confirmations.
Joining the festival roster are Serial Killerz, Mr. Kilombo, Labouns, Gran Angular, D’Baldomeros, The Sand, Las Wonder, and Carmen 113. These latest additions complement the previously announced acts, including Vetusta Morla, Lori Meyers, Elyella, León Benavente, Rayden, and many more.
For festival-goers seeking accommodation, glamping options are available at IFELOR, adjacent to the festival grounds. These climate-controlled tents come fully equipped with mattresses, bedding, and all essentials for a comfortable stay throughout the event.
Tickets are currently on sale at www.fortalezasound.com, priced at €68 for general admission and €110 for VIP passes. Special discounts are available for individuals with reduced mobility and minors.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
