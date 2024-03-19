Lorca’s music festival Fortaleza Sound unveils lineup

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 16:16

Fortaleza Sound Festival in Lorca Image: Fortaleza sound

FORTALEZA Sound, the brand-new festival set to take place on June 28, 29, and 30, in Lorca, has finalised its lineup for its first ever show with a fresh wave of confirmations.

New Additions Amplify the Fortaleza Sound Experience

Joining the festival roster are Serial Killerz, Mr. Kilombo, Labouns, Gran Angular, D’Baldomeros, The Sand, Las Wonder, and Carmen 113. These latest additions complement the previously announced acts, including Vetusta Morla, Lori Meyers, Elyella, León Benavente, Rayden, and many more.

Glamping Options Available for Festival Goers

For festival-goers seeking accommodation, glamping options are available at IFELOR, adjacent to the festival grounds. These climate-controlled tents come fully equipped with mattresses, bedding, and all essentials for a comfortable stay throughout the event.

Join the Musical Extravaganza: Get Your Fortaleza Sound Tickets Now!

Tickets are currently on sale at www.fortalezasound.com, priced at €68 for general admission and €110 for VIP passes. Special discounts are available for individuals with reduced mobility and minors.

