Possible Jet2 Delays

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 19 Mar 2024 • 12:13

Jet 2 aeroplane landing at EDI Credit: Colin Angus Mackay, creative commons

Jet 2 has issued a warning that travellers to Palma de Mallorca may experience slight delays due to terminal changes and maintenance work.

Holiday-goers could “be waiting slightly longer than normal” in both departures and arrivals.

Wait times

Jet2 apologises for any longer wait times, which are beyond their control: “We are working with the airport to ensure that any disruption to your airport experience will be kept to a minimum.”

Due to this ongoing work, passengers may have to wait slightly longer than normal to clear immigration in both departures and arrivals. Customer Helpers from the airline will be on hand to help.

Information

All Jet2.com flights will be using check-in desks 31 to 33 and boarding for all flights will be from Module C.. Information will be displayed on the airport information screens.