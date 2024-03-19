By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 14:15

New Orleans Police Chief, Anne Kirkpatrick. Image: New Orleans Police Department / Facebook.

New Orleans Police Chief, Anne Kirkpatrick recently shared a strange and troubling situation.

The issue involves rats getting into the evidence room of the deteriorating police headquarters.

Due to the old building’s condition, the rats have been munching on confiscated marijuana, leading to an unexpected problem.

During a meeting with city council members, Chief Kirkpatrick confirmed: “The rats eating our marijuana, they’re all high.”

She highlighted the poor state of the building, noting its general uncleanliness and widespread infestation of vermin, including rats, mould, and cockroaches.

The issue isn’t confined to the evidence room; rat droppings have been found on officers’ desks, showing how serious the problem is.

Ron Harrison from Orkin Pest Control noted the unusual nature of rats eating marijuana and suggested they might experience effects similar to humans, depending on how they consume the drug.

To address the problem urgently, the Police Chief is looking for a new location for the 910 officers stationed at the headquarters.

There’s a proposal to spend $7.6 million on a 10-year lease for a temporary site in a downtown high-rise building, which city councillors are considering.