By Anna Ellis •
Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 14:15
New Orleans Police Chief, Anne Kirkpatrick. Image: New Orleans Police Department / Facebook.
New Orleans Police Chief, Anne Kirkpatrick recently shared a strange and troubling situation.
The issue involves rats getting into the evidence room of the deteriorating police headquarters.
Due to the old building’s condition, the rats have been munching on confiscated marijuana, leading to an unexpected problem.
During a meeting with city council members, Chief Kirkpatrick confirmed: “The rats eating our marijuana, they’re all high.”
She highlighted the poor state of the building, noting its general uncleanliness and widespread infestation of vermin, including rats, mould, and cockroaches.
The issue isn’t confined to the evidence room; rat droppings have been found on officers’ desks, showing how serious the problem is.
Ron Harrison from Orkin Pest Control noted the unusual nature of rats eating marijuana and suggested they might experience effects similar to humans, depending on how they consume the drug.
To address the problem urgently, the Police Chief is looking for a new location for the 910 officers stationed at the headquarters.
There’s a proposal to spend $7.6 million on a 10-year lease for a temporary site in a downtown high-rise building, which city councillors are considering.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.