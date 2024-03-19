Spanish Number Plates, putting you on the right side

By Marina Lorente • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 12:20

New brand car / Aqua-car

Spanish Number Plates has successfully registered over 3,500 vehicles in the past 12 years.

The company is proud of its expertise and proficiency in handling the registration of various vehicle types from diverse countries, as well as facilitating the transfer of ownership for Spanish registered vehicles.

In 2018, Leigh Blann assumed control of Spanish Number Plates from Graham Shelton, who semi-retired, after witnessing its remarkable growth under his administration.

Located in the Vega Baja area of Alicante Province, the primary objective of Spanish Number Plates is to facilitate the registration of foreign-plated vehicles imported into Spain, or to manage the transfer of ownership for Spanish registered vehicles.

Although their focal regions are Alicante and Murcia provinces, they have effectively re-registered vehicles across the entire Spanish Peninsular and the Balearics. However, they do not extend their services to the Canary Islands due to their status outside the EU for tax purposes.

The company’s mission is to offer a streamlined, hassle-free, and expedient service to ensure that your vehicle complies with legal requirements in Spain and worldwide. Their goal is to leave customers so satisfied with their service that they willingly recommend them to friends and neighbours.

Customer satisfaction is paramount to Spanish Number Plates, which prides itself on delivering exceptional, rapid, and professional service. Their team comprises legal experts, mechanics, engineers, and insurance professionals, enabling them to assist clients comprehensively from inception to completion.

Why re-register?

EU legislation mandates that vehicles must be registered, taxed, and inspected in the country where they are primarily kept. If you split your time between the UK and Spain, re-registration is unnecessary as long as your vehicle remains in Spain for no more than six months in any 12-month period, provided you can substantiate this if required by the authorities. However, if your vehicle stays in Spain for more than six months, re-registration in Spain with Spanish number plates becomes mandatory. Residents of Spain have one month to complete this process.

While many expatriates have operated their vehicles in Spain without apparent issues, it’s essential to recognize the associated risks. Spanish Number Plates aims not to instil fear but to highlight the potential consequences if stopped by authorities, involved in an accident, or faced with vehicle theft or insurance claims.

Leigh acknowledges shifts in business dynamics due to Brexit. Previously, 75 per cent of their clientele comprised British nationals, but with increased costs, this figure has dwindled to 25 per cent, nevertheless, the business remains robust and steadily expanding, particularly among Dutch and Belgian customers.

Spanish Number Plates offers an exceptional service, backed by years of experience and high client satisfaction rates. Whether it’s cars, motorcycles, motorhomes, caravans, or trailers, they are equipped to assist. Reach out to them today to discover how they can cater to your needs.

Where to find them

ITV REDOVÁN

Polígono Industrial San Carlos.

Ctra. Nac.-340 pkm

691,500

Mon – Fri – 9am-8pm

Sat – 10am-2pm

info@spanish-number-plates.com

Tlf 711 011 305/671 60 85 03