Drivers: Understanding Guardia Civil’s flag signals

From time to time, drivers in Spain may encounter a Guardia Civil traffic officer signalling with coloured flags.
Although the practice is quite rare, it is still one of the methods used by authorities charged with exercising traffic regulations.
Although it may seem obvious it is important that drivers are aware of this method, as understanding the instruction behind each flag colour is crucial to safe driving.
Grasping the meaning behind the colours—green, red, and yellow—is essential. Not heeding these signs might not only endanger lives but could also result in fines of up to €200 and the loss of up to four points on your driving licence, as ignoring them is considered a serious offence.
The yellow flag, similar to amber in traffic lights, advises extreme caution. It suggests while it is permissible to continue, there could be potential hazards ahead on the road, Hence drivers should proceed carefully.
A green flag signals that traffic can proceed. This is usually after an incident has been cleared, allowing drivers to continue on their journey without hindrance.
When a red flag is displayed, it means access is barred and drivers are required to bring their vehicle to a halt. This could be due to an ongoing incident, such as an accident or a breakdown that requires immediate attention from rescue teams.
Understanding these flag signals is the same as recognising traffic light signals. Green grants passage, red halts traffic, and yellow calls for caution. This colour system simplifies the identification of potential dangers on the road.
By adhering to these signals, drivers can avoid not only legal penalties but also protect their lives and those of others. It’s a straightforward yet effective way to enhance road safety.
