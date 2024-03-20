EU considers approving megatrucks

By John Smith • Published: 20 Mar 2024 • 17:08

Gigaliners Credit: Dan Boman /Scania Creative Commons

The European Parliament has taken the first steps to approve the introduction across the European Union of huge lorries known as gigaliners or megatrucks.

In the same way that we now accept (even if we can’t afford them) Superyachts, these megatrucks can measure up to 25 metres in length (roughly the size of a basketball or tennis court) and can weigh up to 60 tons.

Do we want megatrucks?

Whilst some of these huge lorries are already on the roads of Finland, Germany, The Netherlands and Sweden they do need good roads to operate on and in Spain, there are already ‘black spots’ where ordinary size lorries regularly tip over.

The argument in favour is that by increasing the size of lorries, it is possible to save fuel and carbon emissions but perhaps understandably both environmentalists and railway companies take a completely different view.

The EU seems to be putting out mixed messages as it has told Spain not to remove fees on toll roads as it wants to see more people using cleaner trains and even suggests that internal flights of two hours or less should be banned.

Added dangers

At the same time however it wants to see these monsters on roads within the 27 member states without apparently taking into account the quality of roads and bridges and the potential for real congestion as well as the dangers involved in much greater braking distances.

The matter has to go before the European Council for final consideration and it is possible that Member States will have the right to refuse a right of passage across their roads.