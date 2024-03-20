Revving Up: 1,000+ bikers set to storm Rincón de la Victoria

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Mar 2024 • 14:29

Rincón de la Victoria Revs Up Image: Shutterstock/ Mark Taylor Cunningham

OVER 1,000 bikers from 14 clubs in the province will take to the streets of Rincón de la Victoria. The Sports and Culture Councils of the Rincón de la Victoria Town Council, in collaboration with the Torresol Neighbourhood Association of Torre de Benagalbón, have unveiled details of the III Biker Meeting, scheduled for April 13.

Growth and Excitement: III Biker Meeting Sees Over 1,000 Attendees

This year a significant increase has led to over 1,000 bikers confirming their attendance, doubling the figure from the previous event. This growth is attributed to the rise of new clubs, totalling 14 from the province.

Councillor for both areas, Antonio José Martín, expressed his enthusiasm by stating that this year’s gathering will surpass all previous expectations, consolidating the event as ‘a benchmark biker meeting.’

Celebration and Camaraderie: What to Expect at the Esplanade

The day, starting at 11 am will feature a motorcycle route through the main avenues of the town, starting and ending at the old Railway Station of Torre de Benagalbón. Additionally, the esplanade will host various activities, from a popular paella for approximately 800 people, to live performances and a DJ playing music from the 80s and 90s. The awards ceremony for participating clubs and the distribution of gifts will be the final highlight.

For more Axarquia news and events click here