The Spanish outlets where TV’s sell for €20

By John Ensor • Updated: 20 Mar 2024 • 13:15

A Crazy Day Factory outlet. Credit: GoogleMaps.com

A factory outlet is making waves among Spanish bargain hunters.

Who can resist a bargain? On a typical Wednesday morning in Parla, Madrid, at least thirty individuals eagerly queue outside Crazy Day Factory. The buzz around this Amazon outlet has grown thanks to its incredibly low prices.

Crazy Day Factory offers the opportunity to buy Amazon products that were returned for lower prices, with outlets in Madrid such as Leganes, Vallecas, Usera, Cuatro Camino as well as Sevilla, Valencia and Murcia.

Opening its doors at 10:00 am, the outlet operates on a unique pricing model that changes daily. ‘On Wednesdays everything is at €3, on Thursdays at €1, on Fridays at €20, on Saturdays at €15, on Sundays at €10 and on Mondays at €8,’ explains one customer.

Curiosity and the promise of unbeatable deals draw both new and returning shoppers. ‘It’s my first time here, I found out through social networks. I want to see what the difference is between what they say and reality,’ says a newcomer named Quique.

Regulars, however, are well-versed in the art of snagging the best bargains. ‘The cheapest things I have bought are decorative things for the house, lamps, kitchen appliances, things for the room and everything for about €3,’ a local reveals.

Unpredictable finds at unmatched prices

The store’s appeal lies in its unpredictability and the thrill of the hunt. ‘Here you don’t come looking for anything, what you get, you get and that’s it,’ explains a shopper who recently snagged an air fryer for €20.

The layout includes a clothing section with its own pricing, mystery boxes ranging from €30 to €150 , a single price area with discounts up to 70 per cent, and bins with daily deals.

No returns, no problem

Given its outlet status, returns are not accepted, but customers can test items before purchase. The allure of discovering something valuable for a fraction of its original cost keeps the queues long and the store bustling until its 10:00 pm closing time.

‘The other day I took a 20-inch TV for €100 and today a box with five watches,’ boasts Jose, a satisfied customer.

Crazy Day Factory’s model of changing prices and the excitement of unexpected bargains has made it a hotspot in Madrid, with expansions across Spain.

The sense of community and adventure it fosters among bargain hunters ensures its continued popularity.