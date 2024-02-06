Island Bargains

By John Ensor •
Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 10:57
Charity shop bargains.
Credit: SpeedKingz/Shutterstock.com
Who in their right mind would pass up the chance to grab a bargain and contribute to a worthy cause at the same time?
In an exciting announcement for the local community, Calanova Cancer Care Shops on Ave Joan Miro, directly opposite the CalaNova Sailing School and the Port, is hosting a spectacular sale.
For the next three weeks, shoppers can find an extensive selection of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing—including coats, jackets, shoes, bags, and scarves—at an astonishing 50 per cent off.
While ski outfits and carnival gear remain exceptions due to the upcoming festivities on February 10 and 11, and the school’s dress-up week, there’s truly something for everyone.
Beyond fashion, the shop is also offering fantastic deals on nearly new furniture, rugs, and various home items, promising great finds at unbeatable prices. This event is not just a shopping spree but an opportunity to explore and enjoy browsing.
Volunteers are the backbone of Calanova Cancer Care Shops, and they’re currently inviting individuals with some free time to join their cause. Helping those battling cancer while having fun yourself offers a rewarding experience.
Don’t miss this chance to support a vital cause, find incredible bargains, and possibly become part of a compassionate community right here in Mallorca.
