Bargain fares from high-speed train service Ouigo

Ouigo, the low-cost high-speed train service recently announced a new promotion with ticket prices as low as €9.
Ever dreamed of whisking away on a high-speed adventure without breaking the bank? On March 19, a thrilling opportunity was unveiled by Ouigo, Spain’s budget-friendly high-speed train operator.
Ouigo released tickets for as low as €9. These tickets enable travellers to explore a host of locations around Spain. Destinations span from Madrid to Barcelona, and also include Zaragoza, Tarragona, Albacete, Alicante, Valencia, Valladolid, Segovia, and Cuenca.
Initially launched on May 10, 2021, Ouigo has been operating with ten daily departures. These journeys connect major cities including Madrid with Barcelona, Zaragoza, Tarragona, Valencia, Albacete, and Alicante.
From April 19, Valladolid and Segovia will join Ouigo’s list of destinations. Furthermore, starting June 1, Cuenca will become a new stop on routes including Madrid-Valencia, Madrid-Alicante, and Valladolid-Alicante.
Plans are afoot to extend services to Elche, Murcia, Cordoba, Sevilla, and Málaga, culminating in 40 departures across 14 destinations.
The National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) authorised Ouigo to provide the four daily services that it had requested for the route between Madrid, Segovia and Valladolid, understanding that this would not significantly reduce Renfe’s income, according to reports.
It was concluded that the impact on Renfe‘s revenue for its public service on this route would be a mere 0.14 per cent, well below the one per cent threshold that might restrict Ouigo’s operations due to competition concerns.
This special offer prices tickets at €7 for children aged between four and 13. Meanwhile, infants up to three years old can enjoy the journey at no cost.
The promotion is valid until December 14, offering a substantial window for travellers to benefit from these reduced fares.
