Community success: Caritas Craft Fayre fundraiser

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 18:18

Caritas Craft Fayre makes a difference in Cómpeta. Image: Deborah Haywood

THE recent Caritas Craft Fayre held in Cómpeta proved to be a resounding success, raising a commendable €900 in support of the Caritas charity’s initiatives. Caritas, a globally recognised charitable organisation affiliated with the Catholic Church, operates locally from its office above the Social Services Office on Avenida de Constitution.

Community Support in Action

The funds generated from the event will exclusively benefit people and families within the town of Cómpeta, providing essential assistance without discrimination. Caritas’s mission includes various forms of aid, including the provision of basic food supplies, assistance with medication and vaccinations, support for educational needs such as school books, and access to clothing through their charity shop.

Caritas’ Mission: Beyond Material Aid

Moreover, Caritas extends its support beyond material aid, offering companionship and care to the sick and elderly in their homes, as well as visits to residential care homes and hospitals. The organisation fosters a sense of community and familial support, with many recipients staying connected even after moving away, reflecting on the enduring impact of Caritas’s assistance during their times of need.

For more Axarquia news and events click here