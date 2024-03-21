Divot Gastro Grill – The open concept kitchen

By EWN • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 14:56

Nestled off a country road on the outskirts of Puerto Banus, Divot Gastro Grill offers exquisite dishes with the best selection of ingredients.

The owners Martin and Ben originally from Latvia and Morocco have been working together as head chef and maître for 17 years with the vision of creating an atmosphere where customers could feel as if they are in a country retreat. The restaurant has an open plan concept with large glass windows that overlook Banus executive golf course with panoramic views of the Marbella mountain range. This layout allows customers to sit back, relax and take in the breathtaking views.

The restaurant kitchen also boasts an open plan concept which enables customers to experience first-hand the cooking process. Creating this layout enhances the dining experience and creates transparency with the menu. In addition to the experience, it also provides attendees with an entertainment element unlike your traditional kitchen. As you enjoy a glass from their selection of wines, you can witness the flames that burst from the grill whist capturing the aroma of the dishes being prepared.

The menu itself caters to an international clientele, with succulent cuts of meat, chicken, and fish options their A La Carte menu provides an option for all guests. The restaurant is open every day of the week, with a lunch menu that offers a three-course meal for only €29.50 per person from Monday-Friday.

If the entertainment of the open plan kitchen was not enough, the restaurant also features live music every day with performances from well-known pianist Johnny Baker, singer Nathan Dean to a signature Sinatra evening with Mark T Connor.

The venue has two popular upcoming events which cannot be missed. On April 10 the restaurant will host its renowned Costa Women’s event. The event provides women with the space to share information, spark new ideas and share advice on living and working in Spain.

Additionally on March 30 the restaurant will host an Echoes of the 60s event. Customers can enjoy a three-course set menu with a half-bottle of wine for €85 per person whilst enjoying melodies from early rock to Woodstock.

The restaurant is open from 1-11.30pm each day and is located off the A7 with multiple parking spaces. If you are planning on dining at Divot Gastro Grill early reservation by phone or email is advised. For more information regarding the upcoming events or to make a reservation email: info@divot.es or call the venue on +34 951 566 172.

