Erica makes a splash: Supporting Hugo’s Home Farm

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 14:14

Erica's Swim for Animal Rescue Image: Hugos Home Farm

ERICA, a young girl, dove into action for a cause close to her heart. With determination, she undertook a sponsored swim to support Hugo’s Home Farm in Murcia.

Diving into Altruism: Erica’s Sponsored Swim for Animal Welfare

This animal rescue service and Petting zoo and sanctuary serve as a haven for neglected equines in the Alicante/Murcia region.

Hugo’s Home Farm stands as an example of hope, rescuing and rehabilitating abused and abandoned animals. Erica’s fundraising efforts raised €615, contributing significantly to the centre’s noble mission. Her altruistic gesture not only highlights the compassion of youth but also highlights the importance of community support for animal welfare initiatives.

