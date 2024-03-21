Erica makes a splash: Supporting Hugo’s Home Farm

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 14:14
Erica's Swim for Animal Rescue
Image: Hugos Home Farm
ERICA, a young girl, dove into action for a cause close to her heart. With determination, she undertook a sponsored swim to support Hugo’s Home Farm in Murcia.
This animal rescue service and Petting zoo and sanctuary serve as a haven for neglected equines in the Alicante/Murcia region.
Hugo’s Home Farm stands as an example of hope, rescuing and rehabilitating abused and abandoned animals. Erica’s fundraising efforts raised €615, contributing significantly to the centre’s noble mission. Her altruistic gesture not only highlights the compassion of youth but also highlights the importance of community support for animal welfare initiatives.
