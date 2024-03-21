Jeffrey Archer book signing

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 21 Mar 2024 • 20:17

Author Jeffrey Archer at book festival. Credit: own work, Bjørn Erik Pedersen

The best-selling author will be signing books on the terrace of the Hotel Zel in Palmanova at mid-day on Saturday, April 27.

Jeffrey Archer’s books are often read on the beach, although he is too busy working himself to lie around in the sun.

Jeffrey Archer penned his first work, Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less, in Mallorca.

The quality of the Mallorcan light and relative warmth bring him back to the island every winter to write the first drafts of his novels, which he does by hand.

After finding that staying at friends’ homes on the island was not conducive to his writing, he had his own place built in an isolated spot overlooking the sea near Sa Torre some fifteen years ago.

What better time to be signing books than during the ‘fiesta of Spanish books’ in Mallorca?

San Jordi and Saint George

The traditional local festivities of San Jordi are celebrated on April 23, when people exchange gifts of either books or roses. The fiesta is celebrated all over Spain and dates back to 1926. It coincides with the anniversary of the death of Manuel Cervantes, author of Don Quixote and arguably the most famous of all Spanish writers.

This popular festival has had its name changed to Saint George in Calvia, in gratitude for the loyalty of English tourists over the years.

It would thus be reasonable to expect a week of rather more English celebrations.

Nevertheless, the festivities begin on April 23 with the customary book fair, albeit with the twist in Calvia that a celebrated Anglophone author will be participating a week later.

Internatinoal bestseller

Jeffrey Archer’s books have been published in 114 countries and more than 47 languages. More than 275 million copies have been sold internationally.

He is the only author to have had number one best-sellers in three different genres (multiple times): fiction, short stories and non-fiction.

His latest published book is Traitor’s Gate, dating from 2023. It centres around a plot to steal Britain’s crown jewels and features Royal Protection Superintendent William Warwick. In a sub-plot, Warwick’s wife, Beth, must contend with a case of art forgery at her place of work, the Fitzmolean Museum.

The Hotel Zel in Palmanova was inaugurated last year, born of a collaboration between the much-loved Mallorcan tennis star Rafa Nadal and Sol Melia hotels.